Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, has ordered a full scale investigation into the alleged stabbing of nine persons by a police officer identified as Taiwo Orisadare at a night club in Akure.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Femi Joseph, the police commissioner said the investigation became imperative to ensure that no sinner goes free.

The command urged members of the public to disregard social media report on the matter, saying the story was concocted to deceive the reading public.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to a story trending on the social media, captioned “Police sergeant stabs self, eight others with broken bottle in Ondo.”

“To set the record straight, there was a social gathering organised by a friend to one of our policemen, Sergeant Taiwo Orishalade, at a popular eatery in Akure to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend.

“The police officer who was not on official duty and also not in uniform sat with some other invited guests at the party. At a point, some boys who apparently identified the police officer even though he was in mufti, approached him to buy drinks for them.

“The policeman humbly told them that he was just invited by a friend to the party and besides, he did not have enough money on him to accede to their request.

“The boys who were apparently drunk and appeared like miscreants, insisted that the officer must buy them drinks or leave the scene, or in the alternative be ready to be killed just like they did to his colleague inspector sometime ago.

“ The officer pleaded with them to take things calmly, but in a twinkle of an eye, one of the boys slapped him why the other one took a bottle smashed it and stabbed the sergeant with it. Naturally, he had to fight back which resulted into injuries to the three of them.

“The three persons involved in the incident with the policeman were taken to the hospital, treated and discharged,” he added.

Joseph said that preliminary investigation revealed that only three people were involved in the incident as against nine earlier reported.

He said all efforts to invite the two boys involved to come and give statement to the police had not yielded any positive result as they had bluntly refused to make themselves available at the police station.