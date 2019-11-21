Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police Command has commenced investigations on the alleged kidnap of a one-year-old boy inside a church auditorium in Akure, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state command, Mr Femi Joseph said the Police would ensure that the kidnapped baby is found.

The PPRO who announced the disappearance of the baby in a statement issued in Akure yesterday said the police have launched investigation on the matter to ensure the release of the baby.

The victim identified as Kolawole Gold was said to be left inside the church by his mother during a church programme.

The PPRO said “the baby who was last seen in a church programme holding at Sotitobire Church, Oshinle Quarters Akure with his parents Mr and Mrs Kolawole on 10 November, 2019 at about 11:30 a.m is yet to be found.

“The boy who is one year old and light skinned. He can speak and understand Yoruba and English languages . While the command has since launched an investigation into this unfortunate incident, we urge anyone with useful information that could lead the Police to where the boy could be found or rescued to quickly inform the nearest police Station,” he said.

He said detectives from the state police command had visited the church where the baby was allegedly kidnapped.