The Ondo State Police Command says it has found a three-month-old baby reportedly stolen from her mother’s shop in Ondo town on January 2.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Salami Bolaji, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Akure by the command’s Spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro.

Bolaji alleged that the baby was stolen by one Temitope Adeniyi. a seamstress trainee under the baby’s mother.

The police boss stated that the command went into an aggressive manhunt to ensure the stolen toddler was found in good time and unhurt.

He stated: “There is a limit to how much any criminal can operate in Ondo state and get away with it.

“As the news of the incident spread, we immediately ordered our men to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the little baby.

“It could only bring pain and mystery to whoever thinks he can carry out criminal acts here and get away with it as far as I command the policing and security architecture of this state.”

He lauded the prompt intervention of his men in getting the baby back to her parents unhurt.

Bolaji stated that he had devised strategies to nip crime in the bud, saying that residents of the state “should expect absolute swift in the policing of the state”.

He said that nothing was more critical to him than the peace, safety and security of the people of the state.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to always assist the command with useful information to enable it to act promptly in the fight against crime. (NAN)