Ondo State Police Command has denied the alleged death of two suspects in its custody.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mr Femi Joseph, in a statement said contrary to report in a section of the media, none of the suspects detained at the custody of the police at the command headquarters or any police post in the state is dead.

However, he said a suspect gave up the ghost during interrogation by the police detectives.

He said the suspect had not been detained as at the time he died, adding that the police made efforts to save his life but he eventually died.

Joseph said no sooner had the suspect arrived the police headquarters alongside other suspects than he collapsed and was rushed to the police clinic where he was confirmed dead.

He said the media report that two suspects died inside police cell was far from the truth and a mere figment of the imagination of the writer.

He said the state police command was mindful of the welfare of suspects in its custody and would not do anything injurious to them.