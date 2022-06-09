From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has dispelled rumours making the round that some Yoruba youths have attacked the Hausas living in Ondo and some other towns in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the rumour was sponsored by some mischief-makers.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The PPRO said the rumour was part of fake news being peddled by some disgruntled elements who she described as enemies of peace.

She said “the attention of the Ondo State Police command has been drawn to fake news being peddled by some mischief makers to cause panic, tension and strife in the State.

“The command wishes to state clearly that there was no reprisal attack on the Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state as purported by these warmongers.

“On Tuesday, 7th of June, 2022, there was an attempted robbery on a J5 vehicle with plate number MKA – 469 YJ carrying Onions and Potatoes coming from Zaria Enroute to Ore.

“The vehicle had a stopover at Ondo town and was attacked by men of the underworld. In the cause of this attempt, the robbers shot the driver, while the motor boy escaped with bullet injury, a motorcyclist alongside the pillion and a passerby were also hit by stray bullets

“It is however disheartening that these peddlers who are out to achieve no good did not confirm the story before spreading this falsehood as the victims involved in this failed robbery are of Yoruba, Igbo and Northern extraction.

“Investigation has since commenced and effort is ongoing to arrest the assailants.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Mr Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran has urged the people of the state to remain calm and disregard the fake news, as the rumour mongers are out to stir unnecessary chaos and disrupt the peace of the state.

“This is also to warn the peddlers of this fake news to desist as the command will not fold its arms and let them shatter the peace being enjoyed in the state,” she added.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .