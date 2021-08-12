From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has arrested four suspects for allegedly killing and robbing some operators of Point of Sales (POS) in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami who paraded the suspects in Akure on Thursday said the four suspects specialized in robbing and killing of POS Operators and filling stations’ attendants in Akure.

Besides, the police boss also paraded a serial rapist that ambushed and raped women in their farms within Ore axis and other Crime Suspects that were arrested in other parts of the story.

He said “on the 26th of January, 2021, a four man armed brigands stormed Owe-Akala area of Oke-Aro, Akure and robbed a POS shop belonging to late Solomon Ehingbe in the cause of the attack; he was shot on the chest which subsequently led to his death.

“The robbers who were all masked later escaped on a motorcycle. Immediately the case was reported, Policemen attached to the Anti-Robbery Section of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Command kept their heads on the swivel to monitor the activities of crime within Akure Metropolis and this led to a breakthrough in which the notorious gang was tracked down and apprehended in their hideouts,” he added.

He gave the names of the suspects as Deji Ajayi, Babajide Adewole, Dare Adeoye and Banjo Adu.

Salami added that “these young men on the 23rd of December, 2020 invaded Ifeoma Restaurant located around NEPA area of Akure, fired gunshots into the air and robbed the director of the Restaurant, Chief Joseph Okeke of the sum of #1,200,000.00, being proceeds from the sales of the day and also carted away handsets of customers who were at the scene.”

He said the four suspects had confessed to the commission of the crimes and will soon have their day in court.

