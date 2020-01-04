Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ondo State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, and 18 other police officers in the Command were at the weekend promoted by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie.

Joseph was promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) from Superintendent of Police (SP).

Two CSPs were also promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), while 17 Superintendents of Police (SP) were promoted to CSP.

Adie charged the promoted officers to see the new ranks as new responsibilities in the line of their duties.

“You must make sure you own up responsibilities to your new ranks,” the Commissioner said.

”Wherever you are assigned to or if you are going to be retained where you are, just know that your movement, speech must change to reflect the position that you’ve attained,” he said.

He called on members of the public to support the Command by providing vital information in order for them to achieve better in 2020.

“We are going to do better this year than in 2019 because we have synergies with other sister security agencies as we have always done.

“We are also appealing to members of the public to support us and give us information that will enable us to keep the society safe,” Adie stated.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, CSP Joseph commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Service Commission for the promotion.