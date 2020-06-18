Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has read the riot act to rapists, even as it threatened to wage serious war against the illicit act.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami said the police as an institution saddled with the responsibility of enforcing law and order will not spare any suspect arrested for rape.

He explained that cases of rape often take time to prosecute because it requires proper investigation and assemblage of enough evidences.

Salami, however, assured that no reported rape case would be swept under the carpet, advising young girls and ladies in the state to shun indecent dresses and they should keep themselves from bad friends.

The Police boss spoke when he received members of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in his office in Akure yesterday.

He informed that all rape cases reported to the state police command are already before the court.

Speaking, the State Coordinator of NHRC, Mr Sunday Oyewole said the rising cases of sexual violence against women and girls in the country has become alarming, lamenting that most rape cases are not properly investigated and prosecuted by the police.

He said the police in the state need to double up efforts by improving more on their intelligence gathering to curtail the excesses of those found in such criminal habits.

He posited that timely arrest and prosecuting rape offenders will always serve as deterrents to others who have the mind of of engaging in the evil act.