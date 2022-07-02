From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

77 persons abducted and detained inside a church in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State have been rescued by the police.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ondo State Police Command Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed that two pastors allegedly involved in the abduction have been arrested.

The PPRO also disclosed that some members of the church where the victims were discovered were also arrested by the police who stormed the church following a tip-off.

She said the incident happened at The Whole Bible Believers Church also known as Ondo church located at Valentino area, Ondo.

The police spokesperson informed that policemen were sent to the church to invite the Pastor and the members of the Church but on sighting the police attacked them.

According to her “Preliminary investigation revealed that one Pastor Josiah Peter Asumosa, an Assistant Pastor in the Church was the one who told the members that Rapture will take place in April but later said it has been changed to September 2022 and told the young members to obey only their parents in the Lord.

“Another family who was also around during the rescue said their daughter a part 3 student, dropped out of school due to the strange teachings of the Pastor and left home in January 2022 to start living in the church.

“In all, 77 members including 26 children, eight teenagers and 43 adult members were rescued

from the church.

“The two pastors are in police custody and investigation has commenced and the outcome will be made known to the members of the public,” she added.