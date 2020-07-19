Ahead of the Oct.10 governorship election in Ondo State, the police on Sunday urged parents to caution their children to shun thuggery.

ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made the plea while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure.

Ikoro said that it had become imperative for all parents to warn their wards to shun violence.

“I think that parents should tell the youths and their children to shun thuggery because no elderly person will want to become a thug for any person.

“So, those who see themselves as youths should understand that it is not a joke that they are the leaders of tomorrow and if you are a leader of tomorrow and you allowed yourself to be used by politicians, how can you lead?.

“There is no need to be involved in thuggery for the sake of somebody going to lead.

” Somebody who is going to lead would have been seen by the people as a true leaders, all you need to do is to support him if you like him.

” You are destroying your tomorrow by becoming a thug. So better stay off it or the police will deal with you decisively too.

“If you are going to cause what used to happen before, then you will see yourself on the other side of the law because if you are arrested, you will be prosecuted.

” You see, when you have a good head, the body is good.

” Our Commissioner of Police, Salami Bolaji, understands policing with the intellectual capability of policing the state,” he said.

NAN reports that the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state will hold their governorship primaries on Monday and Wednesday respectively. (NAN)