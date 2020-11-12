Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Bursar, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Mr Adejuwon Matthew, escaped a kidnap attempt by gunmen along Water Works/Upenmen Road, Owo, Ondo State, on Wednesday.

The car which he was travelling with was riddled with bullets by the unknown gunmen.

The Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr Samuel Ojo, who confirmed the incident, said the bursar left the campus after the closing hour and headed for Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the State.

‘While on his way, along Water Works/Upenmen on Owo-Akungba-Akoko Road, some Fulani herdsmen crossed the highway with their cattle to stop the oncoming vehicles.

‘Suddenly they heard gunshots from the supposed herdsmen which impaled the car of the bursar but they escaped being hit by the bullets,’ he added.

Kidnappers have been active in the northern senatorial district of the State, claiming millions of naira in ransom from their captives.

Ever since the gunmen started operating in the State, security agencies have not been able to arrest any of them.

Natives and residents of the zone have made appeals to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to rally security agencies in the State to rid the zone of kidnappers.