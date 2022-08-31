From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A staff of the Ondo State government-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Josephine Ajoke Akinfotire, and her son, Destiny Olusegun, were on Tuesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the state capital for allegedly assaulting their neighbour, Mrs Fifunmi Giwa.

The defendants are facing a two-count charge of assault and malicious damage.

Counsel to the plaintiff Mr Benjamin Salami, in a suit filed on behalf of the plaintiff, Mrs Giwa, alleged that the defendants committed the offences on July 19 between 6.00 p.m and 7.00 p.m. at Ota-Esan community, Oba-Ile, Akure.

Salami alleged that Akinfotire, a civil servant and her son assaulted the plaintiff in her apartment during an argument.

He also alleged that the defendants damaged a sewing machine head repairable at the cost of N10,000, a sewing machine leg valued at N40,000 and one Itel phone worth N7,000.

Also damaged, according to the counsel, are one dummy head valued at N6,000, one Sayona pressing iron worth N12,000 and a door handle repairable at N8,000, totalling N73,000 which all belong to the plaintiff.

Salami in the suit asked for the sum of N300,000 from the defendants “as general damages for assaulting the plaintiff and injuring her and N70, 000 for the cost of this action.”

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Jimoh Saliu, asked for a date to enable him to prepare his witnesses for the case.

The Magistrate, Mr Mayomi Olanipekun thereafter adjourned the case to September 26 for hearing.