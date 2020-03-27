Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has postponed indefinitely the forthcoming Local Government Elections billed for April 18, 2020 in the 18 council areas of the state.

The postponement, according to the commission was due to the Coronavirus disease ravaging the country.

The chairman of the commission, Prof Yomi Dinakin who announced the posponment said a new date will be fixed for the election.

A group, Ondo State Political Action Group (OSPAG), had called on the ODIEC to postpone the forthcoming local government elections.

This, the group said would serve as precautionary measure to forestall the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The commission said leaders of all registered political parties that will participate in the election will be duly communicated on the new development and subsequent ones.