From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A private school in Akure, Ondo State, Mummy’s Place International Nursery and Primary School, recently emerged the overall best private school in the country.

The Federal Ministry of Education did the ranking, while the school was presented with a 15-seater Coaster bus in recognition of its exemplary academic performance.

Speaking at a reception organized by the school to celebrate the award, the proprietress, Dr. Damilola Oshin, said the ranking was in recognition of the hard work and professionalism on the part of the teachers.

She said the recognition by the Presidents’ Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) for the year 2022, with a new bus presented to the school, would encourage the school to attain greater academic excellence.

Oshin said education should be more of passion to add value and render service to the society rather than the general trend to make it a business venture.

“Education services should not be business venture, rather, a calling to nurture children, build them and get them to a place of independence and education service must reach all strata of the economy.

“We’ve been trying to keep the standards; this year is just a year that we are recognized and we will just keep doing what we have been doing. They came from Abuja to look at our facilities and they were surprised, the children are neat, cultured and loving.

“We will continue to be focused and committed, we won’t relent to bring out the potential in the students,” she said.

Director of quality assurance, Ondo State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Dunni Famewo, described the award as a well-deserved recognition for hard work and excellence, saying the school has made the state proud.

Famewo narrated her experience in the school during the 2021 evaluation and adjudged it the best private school with state-of-the-art facilities, also ranking the school high on support for indigent students.