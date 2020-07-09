Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly loyal to the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, have written to the state Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, distancing themselves from the planned impeachment of the deputy governor.

The nine lawmakers had earlier presented their position paper to the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The House had on Wednesday suspended three of the lawmakers for allegedly violating the rules of the House during a rowdy plenary which ended abruptly.

The nine lawmakers in a letter addressed to the Chief Judge of the state expressed their support for the deputy governor, saying they are not part of the plot to impeach him.

In the letter dated 9th July 2020, the lawmakers said they have duly disassociated themselves from the ongoing impeachment process of the Deputy Governor in a letter sent to the clerk and the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly

The letter reads:

‘Kindly be informed that nine underlisted elected Honourable Members of Ondo State House of Assembly have duly disassociated ourselves from the ongoing impeachment process of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Alfred Ajayi in a letter dated 7th July 2020, to the clerk and the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly herewith attached.

‘We want to state and confirm to your good office that we maintain our stand by dissociating ourselves from the impeachment process. We are not in support of the impeachment based on our individual personal conviction.

‘We are rest assured that your lordship will uphold section 188 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) particularly section 188 (3)(4)(5)-(11).

‘It is equally worthy of note that the total membership of Ondo State House of Assembly is 26 in which the 2/3 is 18.

‘We are writing to call your attention to the fact that all or some of us who are signatories to this letter may be suspended in order to circumvent the provision of the Constitution of Nigeria, which we all swore to uphold and protect, including your Lordship, as this will be contrary to the laws of the land.’