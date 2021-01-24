From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), on Sunday described the quit notice order by the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and subsequent attack and destruction of property in Oyo State as worrisome and disturbing.

The group, which spoke through its President, Shettima Yerima expressed concern that the development was not good for the country, hence the reversal of the seven-day ultimatum issued to herders by Ondo State Government and subsequent arrest of attackers of Sarkin Fulani in Oyo State.

According to him, “let it be known that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees every Nigerian’s right to live in any part of the country and free to engage in any legitimate business of his or her choice. The Governor of Ondo State being a learned person is expected to know better.

“AYCF will not support any group that engages in any form of criminality and such people should not be identified by their religion, tribe or ethnicity but should be treated as a criminal.

“The subsequent attack that followed the quit notice in Oyo state is rather uncalled for and condemnable’. The perpetrators must be brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“AYCF supports constitutional ways of every state protecting her citizens but quit notice should be out of it and must not be considered under any circumstance. Nigeria is an indivisible entity and whatever tends happenings in Ondo and Oyo must be discouraged in the interest of peaceful coexistence and one Nigeria.

“I call on the Government of Ondo and Oyo states to give peace a chance and rescind the quit notice order while those whose property destroyed should be compensated accordingly.

“Finally, we must guide against any act that will create a war-like situation in Nigeria, we must learn from mistakes of the past and avoid a repeat because it’s consequences may be unimaginable”, he said.