Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Victims of the Sunday’s rainstorm disaster that ravaged over 500 buildings in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State have started counting their loses.

One of the victims, Abudu Umar disclosed that he lost valuables worth millions of naira to the rainstorm.

An early morning downpour had on Sunday wrecked serious havoc in the town, destroying about 500 buildings including schools, palace and markets.

The victim said he had been displaced alongside members of his family since the incident.

Umar appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to come to the aid of the affected people, just as he called for the assistance of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The chairman of the local government rea, Mr Rafiu Eniayewu who said he had gone round and saw an enormity of damage urged the Federal government to assist the victims.

He said the ravage done by the disaster was beyond the capacity of local or state government.

Eniayewu advocated massive planting of trees to forestall similar incident in the future.