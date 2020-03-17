Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State has been ranked the second in the country with highest number of persons infected by Lassa fever.

The state epidemiologist, Stephen Fagbemi, disclosed this while delivering a lecture on how to prevent the spread of the disease at a sensitisation workshop organised by the Directorate of Medical Services of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, yesterday.

He also stressed the need to sensitise staff and students of the institution to prevent further spread of the disease in the state.

He decried poor attitude of relevant government agencies towards curtailing the spread of the disease, noting that the fight against the disease, could be won through effective partnership, and collaboration, among stakeholders in the health sector.

The medical expert, identified poor waste management practice, as one of the factors responsible for the spread of Lassa fever.

He, therefore, appealed to governments, at all levels, religious groups, community associations and non-governmental organisations to join hands in proffering solution to the problem, through provision of good waste disposal method, stating that the move would make the environment healthier.

While commending management of the college for organising the programme, Fagbemi, emphasised the need for creation of more awareness on the dangers of Lassa fever, among staff and students, stating that the step would help in preventing the spread of the disease in the institution.

Also, he stressed the need for increase financial allocation and upgrade of the institution’s health centre, and the constitution of outbreak preparedness committee on Lassa fever in the college, assuring that Epidemic Department at the Ondo State Ministry of Health, would partner the college management at ensuring that diseases are kept away from the institution.

Also in their various presentations, Doctors Akinbodewa Akinwumi and Adejoke Bello-Joseph, advised staff of the college against patronising quacks, whenever they have health challenges.