Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Executive Council yesterday formally ratified the appointment of Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye as the new Olowo of Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state. The approval followed Ogunoye’s selection as the Olowo of Owo by the kingmakers of the town and senior Omo olowo who were responsible for the selection of traditional ruler in the town.

Ogunoye had emerged the Olowo elect, having polled the highest number of votes during an election held among the kingmakers and senior omo Olowos.

At the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the state government ratified Ogunoye’s appointment. The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo who briefed Journalists after the meeting said the state government appreciates authorities of Owo Local Government Area and the Senior Omolowos for the peaceful process and procedures leading to the emergence of the new monarch.

The government spokesperson also disclosed that the state has effected the upgrading of Chief Beniah Adeola Idiogbe from Oloja of Aboto to the position of Alaboto of Aboto in Ilaje local government area of the state.

He said the request for the upgrade has been approved by the State Executive Council twelve years ago, adding that the present government came only decided to effect the upgrade.