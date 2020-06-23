Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State has recorded a total of 174 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who disclosed the figure, decried the alarming rate of spread of the viral infection in the state.

According to the governor, the state recorded a total of 100 cases of the virus in one week.

Hitherto, the state has recorded just 80 cases, out of which four persons died of the deadly disease.

Worried by the development, Governor Akeredolu said the government would do everything possible to contain the spread.

‘In fact, what seems to be in view is the undesirable increase in our vulnerability as a result of our deliberate nonchalant attitude. The only solution, as I often say, is to take the very simple but necessary action of self-protection by obeying and practising the basic national prevention and control protocols.

‘The point must be made again that what this spike is also showing us is the embarrassing fact that many people still do not believe that the virus exists…

‘Regrettably, our investigations and other unpalatable experiences still show apathy, disdain and neglect to the reality of COVID-19. Such an attitude can only mean neglect for the safety of our lives and those of our loved ones.

‘It is also unfortunate that a few dishonest people have quite wickedly attributed the campaigns by state governments as an avenue to attract financial releases from the Federal Government. Others have decided to wallow in self-denial by simply ignoring all conversations about COVID-19,’ the governor said.