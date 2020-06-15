Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday disclosed that the state has recorded 30 new cases of COVID 19.

The new cases make the total number of COVID 19 cases in the state to 75.

The Governor at his weekly media briefing held at the government house, Akure expressed sadness over the rapid increase in COVID 19 cases in the state.

Akeredolu lamented that “the indicators, the trends and patterns seen so far, seem to suggest that the difficult days are fast approaching.”

He said “the point must be made again that until we take charge of the fight to stop the spread, the pandemic will continue to attack our daily lives and limit the freedom and prosperity which we are entitled to as civilised people.

“All the 30 cases recorded within last week are clear cases of community transmission. They are cases of the spread within our communities and within the state from persons to persons. They are cases of spread by people who have come into contact with those who had earlier been infected. It is the new trend, it is dangerous and harmful. It makes all of us vulnerable.

“It is very important to note that the spread is now in all the four corners of our state. It has found habitat in all the three senatorial districts. From the Northern district through the central to the southern district, the raw facts stare us in the face that as individuals and communities, our efforts are not enough to protect us and our loved ones. Indeed we are facing the consequences of neglect and self-denial.

“From what we have seen so far, the danger and threats are far from being over and the number of our citizens infected may soar higher unless something drastic is done. In all, Ondo state now has a total of 73 confirmed cases, he added.”

The Governor stated that seven health workers working in private clinics are already infected with the virus, adding that ‘the health workers had dedicated themselves to their jobs and got infected in the course of the treatment.”

“We have since locked down the operations of the private hospital in Okitipupa where this happened while the seven health workers are currently under treatment,” he streesed.