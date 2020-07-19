Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State has now recorded 920 cases of Coronavirus disease.

With this figure, the state is gradually becoming an epicenter of the deadly disease.

The total number of the cases in the state were recorded from April to date.

Already, the state isolation centre is overcrowded, even as some people are being treated at home.

The state government, findings revealed has not been able to properly manage the situation because of political activities occasioned by the forthcoming governorship election.

According to the latest figure released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Nigeria has recorded 653 new cases of coronavirus in 28 states with Ondo State having 35 cases.

It was learnt that many residents of the state no long observe the COVID 19 protocols, hence the increase in the case.