Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday announced the first death of COVID 19 patient in the state, just as he informed that the number of those infected with the dreaded disease has hit 16.

The Governor said the patient who died of the deadly virus had some underlying ailments, especially renal disease, adding that three new cases reported in the state were those brought from other states despite the closure of all entry points to the state.

The Governor who addressed newsmen at the government house Akure in an emotion laden voice, regretted the death of the COVID 19 victim and expressed worry on the rate at which the disease is spreading despite all efforts to contain it.

He said “the summary is that for last week, we recorded three cases. This makes a total of 16 cases recorded so far in Ondo State. Of the 16 cases, six have been successfully treated and discharged, while nine are under care at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Akure.

“The 16th case who is from Ile Oluji has just been admitted into isolation at the IDH. We have also been told that line tracing for these three new cases have been activated. However, I regret to inform you of the sad loss of one of the three new cases. The unfortunate incidence occurred early this morning. The case was already a patient with a renal condition. In spite of the border lockdown, he arrived Ipe Akoko, Akoko South East local Government area on the 27th April 2020.

“His arrival was reported to our health workers who immediately proceeded to administer test upon him. The result which was received four days ago confirmed his case as positive. He was immediately removed and admitted into isolation at the IDH, Akure where he was further diagnosed as a patient of renal condition. This made treatment and recovery more complicated,” he added.

The Governor who appreciated the health workers for their services, said he had approved the payment of all their outstanding emoluments in addition to the earlier packages approved for them which include their hazard allowance.

Speaking further, Akeredolu said “perhaps it is also important at this juncture to bring an update on the case of the four individuals who are suspects in the murder case of Mrs Funke Olakunri, the daughter of elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Upon the insistence by the Nigerian Correctional Services, the four suspects were presented for testing. Out of the four suspects, one immediately tested positive while three were held in quarantine pending the result of their tests.

“Eventually, the three tested negative to the two approved tests. The implication is that they were fit to be re-admitted into the correctional facility in furtherance of their trial. I have been briefed by the Hon Attorney General of the difficulty in having the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Services take them into custody despite a court order to that effect. The implications of leaving murder suspects who are not under medical treatment at large can be better imagined.

He stated that “what we are dealing with in Ondo State is more of imported cases than community transmission.Community transmission puts every one of us at risk. It guarantees a fast spread and the greatest crisis of containment. Tracing the map of the three new cases, we are confronted by the stark reality that the weaknesses in our borders and entry points are the biggest threat we face.

‘In other words, if those manning our borders and residents along the borders had resisted the illegal entry of the individuals into the state, we probably would be having no new case to report today.

“The case from Lagos, the woman from Abuja and the case from Ile Oluji would have been prevented if the individuals had obeyed the simple restriction order and if the borders were tight and impenetrable,” the Governor added.

The Governor threatened that the mobile courts will be used to decide the fate of any individual who violates the directives of the state government on COVID 19, adding that the mobile courts have been empowered to adjudicate.