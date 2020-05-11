Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State has recorded its first death of COVID-19, Daily Sun has learnt.

According to a reliable source, the death was recorded on Monday morning at the isolation centre in Akure, the state capital.

“The patient who has been in the isolation centre for some time died despite the treatment given to him,” the source said.

Ondo has recorded about 20 cases of COVID-19.

However, out of the patients suffering from the disease, only one death has been recorded.

The state government has shut all entry points to the state, thereby preventing movement into the state.

The state boundaries are being manned by security operatives including soldiers and police officers to enforce the lockdown order.