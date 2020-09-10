Ondo government, yesterday, released guidelines for the resumption of Junior Secondary School III (JSS-3) students in the state.

Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 chairman said the JSS 3 students would resume according to a schedule while the date for other classes would be announced later.

According to him, schools will be prepared with provisions that meet with public health guidelines against COVID-19 while relevant government agencies and teams will monitor the preparations between September 7 and 13.

“From September 14 to 18, there will be revision for the JSS 3 students while their examinations will hold from September 19 to October 4.

“The re-opening of schools is being carefully considered and a definite date will be announced at an appropriate date, based on the state of infection, reflections on national and global experiences, and due consultation with the government,’’ he said.

The chairman also enjoined political parties to adhere strictly to guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as part of their interest in ensuring the welfare and good state of health of the citizens.

“Strict adherence to the preventive guidelines will also minimise the risk of endangering the health and lives of the people during political activities,” he said.