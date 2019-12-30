Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Residents of Iwaro-Oka Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State have protested the incessant road accidents in the town

They also appealed to the Federal Government to expand the federal road in the town which leads to the northern part of the country.

The protesters, who comprised of old and young people, numbering over 100, complained about the high rate of accidents in the town by vehicles moving to and from the North.

They alleged many residents of the town had died as a result of accidents on the road, and, therefore, urged the drivers to drive carefully within the town as the road linking the South West to the North passes through the town.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, barricaded the roads in the town while the protest lasted, prevented vehicular movements for several hours and thereby caused traffic congestion on the road.

Chairman of Iwaro-Oka Akoko Development Union, Dele Ologbese, said the protest had the backing of the union and the traditional ruler of the town.

He said many of the accidents recorded in the town were caused by trucks.

Ologbese said the town had been suffering economically due to farmers neglecting their farm lands because of inferno from incessant tanker accidents.

He urged the state governments to put permanent barricades against heavy duty vehicles and provide alternative routes for them.

Also, the Reagent of the town, Adekemi Omorinbola, said the accident was preventable, adding that the complains of the people often fall on deaf ears of the government.

Omorinbola urged government to ensure it moved swiftly to proffer a lasting solution by gearing towards its responsibilities of protecting lives and property.