Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) acting Managing Director, Akwagaga Enyia, has disclosed that N6 billion 132/33kv sub station to provide electricity for over 2,000 riverside communities in Ondo State, will be ready for use soon.

Enyia gave the assurance when she addressed newsmen during an inspection of the project in Okitipupa, yesterday.

The NDDC acting managing director, who was in company with the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, said she was excited the commission was constructing a huge power station in the oil-producing area of the state.

It was gathered that the project got stalled for over 10 months due to non-payment of outstanding Interim Payment Certificate (IPC).

However, the NDDC met the obligation last week and work began in earnest as a target completion period of first quarter of 2020 has been agreed between contractors and the commission.

“I was told that for sometime, there was delay in the progress of work on site. When I came on board as the acting managing director, I made sure funds were released to put the project on fast-track. That is why work is going on at a much faster pace now,” she said.

Enyia stated that it was one of the key projects with many months of outstanding IPC, which the commission had cleared to pave the way for progress at the site.

Enyia assured that as more funds were made available to the commission, payment would be sustained to guarantee early completion of the project, stating that the contractor had promised to complete the project by the first quarter of 2020.

The deputy governor expressed delight that over 2,000 oil-producing communities spread across five local government areas of Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Okitipupa, Odigbo and Irele, all in Ondo South Senatorial District, would benefit from the sub-station.

Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Niger Delta Power Holding Co Ltd., Ifeoluwa Oyedele, said the inspection by NDDC was significant because it underscored the importance of collaboration among agencies of government.