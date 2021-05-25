From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has removed Mrs Abiola Fashina as the principal of Ijo Mimo Oluwa High School, Akure, over alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the payment of NECO examination in 2020, and alleged involvement in examination malpractices in the school.

Mrs Fasina was also alleged of complicity in examination malpractices, which was reported to have been the practice in the school over the past five years.

She has since been replaced with another principal.

A source hinted that the principal was directed to be reporting to the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), pending the period of her investigations.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Lola Amuda, has also ordered that the executive of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) in the school, led by Pastor Ajibola Owolanke, be dissolved with immediate effect, while interim Executive members be set up.