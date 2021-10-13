From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a scavenger, Basiru Ibrahim, 39, for the murder of Arise Ikuesan, 45, a landlord in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area.

Ikuesan reportedly died from injuries sustained in an attack that occurred on September 13 when he was allegedly beaten by Ibrahim.

Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command Funmi Odulami said that Ikuesan, a landlord, was attacked for trying to stop the scavenger from ‘picking an iron rod in his compound’.

‘On 13th September 2021, at about 1600 hrs, a report was made at Ore Divisional Headquarters that a scavenger, Basiru Ibrahim, aged 39, hit an iron rod on the forehead of one Arise Ikuesan, who was 45-years-old (now deceased) after trying to stop the scavenger from picking iron rod in his compound,’ she stated.

‘Upon the receipt of the information, detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect,’ Odulami said.

She said the suspect confessed to committing the crime and that he has been charged to court for prosecution.

