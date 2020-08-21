Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Social Democratic Party (SDP) has withdrawn from tomorrow’s local government election in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

However, the party said its candidates in the remaining 17 councils will participate in the election.

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ifedore/Idanre federal constituency, Tajudeen Adefisoye, in a statement, yesterday said the party took the decision due to the attack on its member in Idanre council.

About 10 SDP members, including its chairmanship candidate were attacked at the secretariat in Idanre during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party on Wednesday.