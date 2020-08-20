Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has withdrawn from the Saturday’s local government election in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

However, the party said it’s candiddates in the remaining 17 Local Government Areas will participate in the election.

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Ifedore/Idanre federal constituency, Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye in a statement issued on Thursday said the party took the decision due to the attack on it’s member in Idanre Local Government.

No fewer than 10 members of the SDP including its chairmanship candidate were attacked at the party’s secretariat in Idanre during a stakeholders meeting of the party on Wednesday.

The federal lawmaker said “after proper review and due consultations with my party leaders and its candidates in my local government, Idanre, in the coming Saturday election, as well as peace loving elders of Idanre, we have resolved to withdraw from the race.

“Coupled with obvious signs that more violence will be unleashed in the days ahead on our supporters, it will be insensitive to the safety of the people of Idanre Local Government and particularly unsafe for our members to sustain our participation in the local government election.

“We have therefore resolved to sacrifice our imminent victory in the election which has been the source of the unprovoked attack on our innocent supporters in the past few days in the interest of peace and stability in the local government.

“Meanwhile, it should be noted that this decision to withdraw affects Idanre local government alone as candidates in other local governments, except if decided by them or directed by the state executives may continue with the election.

“We wish to put it on record that our withdrawal is not borne out of cowardice or fear, rather we are only sensitive to the safety of lives and property of our people which may be affected should our supporters be allowed to meet with the desperate aggressors on the field,” he added.