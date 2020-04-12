Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has advised Christians to pray more against Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Tofowomo gave the advice while felicitating with Christians across the country on the Easter celebration in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, in Okitipupa, Ondo State on Sunday.

He urged Christians to imbibe the simple lifestyle of Jesus Christ, by loving their fellow human beings and pray for divine happiness, prosperity and abundance in the country.

The senator also charged them to strictly comply with all the precautionary measures and sit-at-home order directive of the government, which he said were possible solutions against the contraction of the pandemic.

“I rejoice with Christians across the country on the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ; and I pray that the power of His resurrection will heal our land.

”I urge Christians to obey all government instructions and continue to pray for Nigeria against COVID-19,” Tofowomo said. (NAN)