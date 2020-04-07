Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has thanked Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the payment of two months entitlements of all political appointees under former Gov. Olusegun Mimiko.

Tofowomo, who gave the commendation on Tuesday in Okitipupa was elected Senator under PDP and was also the Commissioner for Transport under Mimiko.

He had once accused Akeredolu of deliberately refusing to pay the former political appointees for political reasons.

While commending Akeredolu for his gesture, he appealed to him to pay the remaining outstanding entitlements from the same source for him to receive a loud ovation.

“I had thought that Gov. Akeredolu refused to pay the outstanding entitlements based on political reasons and affiliations, he said in a statement by his media aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola.

“Having paid two months out of the backlog, he needs to be appreciated. I commend him for his gesture as well urge him to pay the remaining outstanding salaries he inherited for him to receive a loud ovation,” Tofowomo said. (NAN)