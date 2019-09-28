The Ondo State Commissioner for Youths Development, Dotun Owanikin, says members of the state chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) are his partners in progress in sports development.

Owanikin, who said this during an interactive session with executive committee members of Ondo State SWAN in Akure, said he felt more attached to the association than his sports ministry.

He commended the professionalism of the body in sports reportage, urging the members to continue to verify facts before going to press.

“If I had not done other courses in school, I would have become a sports writer.

“So, I want us to work together in order to jointly return the state to its place of pride in sports development.

“We need companies and individuals to take on their corporate social responsibilities, and we will work on areas of our strength, in which swimming is one,” the commissioner said.

He assured the Ondo State SWAN Executive Committee members that the state’s medalists at recent events would be recognised and celebrated to motivate them for better performance.

Owanikin also urged operators in the private sector and other individuals to work with the ministry in order to develop sports in all areas.

“Also, we will continue to involve our youths in sports from their early ages in order to avoid age-cheating.

“That was why we paraded the youngest athletes at the just-concluded National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin,” he said.

Chairman of SWAN in the state, Wahab Bankole, said he was impressed with the performance of the commissioner within his short period in office.

Bankole said his executive committee visited the commissioner in order for the two parties to get familiar with each other so as to strengthen sports development in the state.

“I must commend the state government for its contributions toward sports development in the state by ensuring it was putting in its best at any national competitions since the current government came on board.’’

The Ondo SWAN Chairman also sought the cooperation of private individuals in the state in the development of sports in the state.

“Government should not be left to it alone, because it cannot do it alone,’’ he said.

Bankole then promised the commissioner that the association would always support his dreams to move the state forward.(NAN)