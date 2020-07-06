Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG) Mr Ifedayo Abegunde on Monday resigned his appointment.

Abegunde was appointed the SSG by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the inception of his government in 2016.

It was rumoured three weeks ago that Abegunde will join the state Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi and together moved to the PDP but he denied the rumour.

However, Abegunde confirmed to newsmen that he has formally resigned as Ondo SSG.

“Yes it is true, I have resigned my appointment as ondo state SSG. It is no longer a rumour,’ he said.

He said his next line of action would soon be communicated within the next 24 hours.