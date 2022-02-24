The Ondo Government is committed to functional and qualitative health care delivery in the state, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, has said.

Ajaka made this known on Wednesday during a familiarisation visit to the Ondo State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (SPHCDA) office in Akure.

Ajaka said the Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration would continually improve on efforts at delivering effective and qualitative health care and social welfare services to the people.

He however, warned health workers in the state to avoid difficult bureaucracy that might affect someone’s life, saying that delay might be dangerous.

The commissioner noted that health workers were a crucial set of people that might determine the survival of lives.

“The first thing we must do, that is those of us in the office and in the facilities, is to make our patients the centre of our service.

“If we treat them well, counsel them and refer those that need to be, they will be healthy and our state will be healthy.

” We should do our work promptly because without our approval, someone somewhere is affected. So, any delay in the health sector is very dangerous unlike other sectors. Avoid unnecessary bureaucracy, though we work at details,” he advised.

The commissioner, who noted that primary health was at the heart of the health sector, added that almost 80 per cent of the system is on the level of primary health.

“It is the first place to go. In the rural areas, you don’t get to the general hospital often because most people go to these primary health centres.