The Ondo Government is committed to functional and qualitative health care delivery in the state, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, has said.
Ajaka made this known on Wednesday during a familiarisation visit to the Ondo State Primary HealthCare Development Agency (SPHCDA) office in Akure.
Ajaka said the Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration would continually improve on efforts at delivering effective and qualitative health care and social welfare services to the people.
He however, warned health workers in the state to avoid difficult bureaucracy that might affect someone’s life, saying that delay might be dangerous.
The commissioner noted that health workers were a crucial set of people that might determine the survival of lives.
“The first thing we must do, that is those of us in the office and in the facilities, is to make our patients the centre of our service.
“If we treat them well, counsel them and refer those that need to be, they will be healthy and our state will be healthy.
” We should do our work promptly because without our approval, someone somewhere is affected. So, any delay in the health sector is very dangerous unlike other sectors. Avoid unnecessary bureaucracy, though we work at details,” he advised.
The commissioner, who noted that primary health was at the heart of the health sector, added that almost 80 per cent of the system is on the level of primary health.
“It is the first place to go. In the rural areas, you don’t get to the general hospital often because most people go to these primary health centres.
“That is why it is very important to us to know what is happening at the level of the headquarters.
“This is the beginning of the visit as a headquarters and we will still go to facilities in all local government areas in the state.
“That is the way to go because we don’t just sit at the office but go out to know our challenges and address them for optimal healthcare delivery.
“I am satisfied with what I have seen. I worked with Dr Francis Akanbiemu, in the past, so I am satisfied,” he stated.
Responding, Dr Akanbiemu, the Permanent Secretary of the SPHCDA, commended the commissioner for his leadership guidance and roles.
Akanbiemu noted that the visit showed that the commissioner took the agency as a priority.
He added that Ajaka’s leadership and priority for the agency would put the agency on its toes to work more.
The permanent secretary promised that the agency would always deliver on its mandate. ( NAN)
