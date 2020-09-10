Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A mild fracas ensued on Thursday at the premises of the Ondo State House of Assembly when two state lawmakers were prevented from entering into the House by security operatives.

The two legislators, loyalists of Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, were blocked by security agents stationed at the main entrance of the Assembly complex.

The lawmakers, Festus Akingbaso and Rasheed Elegbeleye, who represent Akoko North-East Constituency and Idanre Constituency, respectively, are members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a video which has already gone viral on the social media, the two lawmakers were seen protesting against the action of the policemen at the gate.

HAPPENING NOW: 2 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Festus Akingbaso & Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye were prevented from entering the Assembly Complex to attend Plenary sitting. Security officers at the gate said they were instructed to deny all anti-impeachment members pic.twitter.com/W1ccNwRDtt — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) September 10, 2020

The security guard informed the lawmakers that the order to lock the gate came from the Speaker, Bamidele Oloyeloogun.

One of the lawmakers put a call through to the Speaker informing him of what transpired between them and the security agents at the gate.

One of the aggrieved lawmakers, Elegbeleye, confirmed the incident and said it was ‘a deliberate act’ to shut them out.

The Deputy Minority Leader and member representing Ondo West constituency 1, Tomide, tweeted: ‘Anti-impeachment Honorable Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly prevented from entering the House of Assembly today to attend plenary. Security officers at the gate claimed they are under strict instructions to deny all anti-impeachment lawmakers access.’

The House of Assembly has been polarised since the Deputy Governor left the APC, causing serious crack among the members.

While some members called for the impeachment of Ajayi, some were against it, with three lawmakers suspended for allegedly violating the order of the House during a rowdy plenary where attempts were made to impeach the Deputy Governor.

However, an Ondo state High Court sitting in Akure reinstated the suspended lawmakers last week but they were prevented from entering the chamber of the House by suspected political thugs who invaded the House during the plenary.