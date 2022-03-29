From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 40-year-old farmer identified as Idowu Bayode was on Tuesday struck with machetes by unknown persons suspected to be herdsmen in Ikakumo-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was alleged that Bayode was beaten by two herdsmen while working on his farm on the outskirts of the town.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Narrating his ordeal, the victim said he went to his cashew plantation where he met two persons already plucking the cashew into sacks and suddenly they attacked him with their cutlasses while he cried for help.

Bayode said his brother later came and saw him in his pool of blood as the herdsmen inflicted deep cuts on him.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The chairman of Ikakumo Development Council, Mr Festus Omogboye, said there was a siege on Ikakumo as people were now afraid to go to their own farms and markets.

A community leader, Prince Foluso Aminu, condemned the incident calling on the government to beef up security in the area, being a border town with Edo State.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ikare-Akoko, Mr Olatujoye Akinwande, who confirmed the incident, said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .