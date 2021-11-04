From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has chastised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its claim that the state government was responsible for the removal of army road block in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, described the PDP’s allegation as ridiculous and baseless.

“The spurious efforts of the opposition PDP to weaponise a seeming situation of near sabotage, clearly shows how detached they are from the arena of vigilance.

“To them, everything is politics and politics must be infused into everything including the safety and welfare of the people. No discerning group could have bought into such cheaply brandished propaganda.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“The ignorantly appraised security situatoon by the PDP is an inelegant manifestation that they would rather dance on the blood of innocent South westerners on the alter of politics for patronage than stand firm in defence of their people.

“The Ondo State Government desires not to go into the merits of the flying story about non-payment of allowances to any arm of the military. It deserves no such efforts more so, that, the concerned arm of the military has yet to issue any statement in that regards.

“It must be noted that notwithstanding the politicisation of any situation, the Ondo State Government ably led by Mr Rotimi Akeredolu shall not, under whatever circumstances, succumb to blackmail and allow any puerile allegation wrapped under ethnicised platforms to wrought further violence on our people.

“It must clear to all, including the PDP that the target is Amotekun. Unfortunately for whoever whose motive is to perpetrate violence under any guise, our resolve to sustain Amotekun remains unwavering. We won’t be deterred in any form. Our time-tested character and attitude toward tackling insecurity even at odd times shall not be compromised,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .