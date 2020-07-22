Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

There is tension in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as about 10 aspirants jostle for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, is slugging it out with former commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Eyitayo Jegede, and the two appear to be the major contenders in the race.

Also contesting the governorship primary on the platform of the party are former national vice chairman (South West), Eddy Olafeso, former commissioner for Environment, Sola Ebiseni and a former member of the House of Representatives, Bode Ayorinde. Others are Boluwaji Kunlere, Bamidele Akingboye, Banji Okunomo and Godey Erewa.

Some aspirants had accused the deputy governor of doctoring the delegates’ list

Although the deputy governor denied the allegation, other aspirants alleged he had given money to some officials of the party to ensure they do his biddings in the primary.

Also, the deputy governor who was the last to join the governorship race, having defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, was alleged of vote-buying.

Jegede reiterated he would win the party’s ticket, saying he has the control of the members.

It was gathered that many of the governorship aspirants, especially Ajayi and Jegede have already camped their delegates in undisclosed hotels in Akure to avoid being bought over before the election.

Meanwhile, an Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, has thrown out a motion seeking to stop Ajayi from contesting today’s primary.

The presiding Judge, Justice Adegbehingbe, threw out the motion ex parte filed by a member of the party and asked him to serve necessary parties instead of applying for motion ex parte.

A member of the PDP, Olopele Timi, had, through his counsel, Akpofiweii Anthony, sought the disqualification of the deputy governor over allegation of forged certificate.

Timi is seeking an order of the court to disqualify Ajayi from participating in the primary of the PDP.