Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure has granted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, the leeway to inspect the materials used for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal headed by Umar Abubakar also granted an order for substituted service to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

In an exparte order, Abubakar, who led other two judges of the tribunal, granted the order moved by one of the counsel of Jegede, Jamiu Makinde.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Governor Akeredolu as the winner of the state governorship election.

He beat his main challenger, Jegede, and his Deputy Governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, to emerge the winner.

Akeredolu polled 292,830, as against Jegede who garnered 195,79.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, Jegede approached the tribunal.

Among the grounds are that the election was marred by irregularities and pockets of violence as well as intimidation and faulty emergence of Akeredolu at the APC primary.