Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

About 1,597 local government council workers in Ondo State have been converted from Assistant Technicians and Technologists to Officers cadre, the Permanent Secretary for Local Government Service Commission, Mr Kehinde Ige has said.

Ige, commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his magnanimity in approving programs that uplift the welfare of workers. According to him, the conversion of the local council workers came five years after embargo had been placed on conversion in the state.

Ige, said the converted workers were mainly those who acquired higher certificates and also successfully passed the 2019 conversion examination.

He said the conversion would improve the productivity of the beneficiaries.

“The service of local government workers are at the grassroots. When they get this kind of conversion, it will motivate them, and enable them put in their maximum performance to ensure efficient service delivery at their domain,” said Ige.

Ige, charged the workers to justify their new status.