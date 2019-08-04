Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Authorities of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State has confirmed that a female student of the university was raped by some soldiers attached to the military checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko.

To this end, the management of the university has called on the authorities of the Nigerian Army to dismantle the checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko.

Acting registrar of the university, Mr. Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa who confirmed the rape incident, said the university management had investigated the matter and found it to be true.

He said: “The university condemns in its strongest term, the sexual assault on one of its students by one of the soldiers stationed at a checkpoint between Akungba Akoko and Ikare Akoko.

“The university, after its preliminary investigation, noted with concern and amazement that a soldier of the Federal Republic Nigeria, whose duty, among others, is to protect the lives of its citizens can turn round to exhibit such reprobate tendencies.

“The university, while commending the swift action taken so far by the Brigade Commander on this inhuman and brazen assault on a defenceless and innocent student, calls on the authorities of the Nigerian Army to deal decisively with the perpetrator(s) of the act against humanity.

“While we are not unaware of the security situation in the country, we strongly request that the checkpoint be dismantled and the soldiers moved to between Oba-Akoko and Ose where kidnappings and robberies occur almost on a daily basis.

“The university calls for calm and wish to assure the students that we will continue to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place to enable them to continue to pursue their academic activities without molestation,” he added.