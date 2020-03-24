The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa chapter, says it has joined the nationwide indefinite strike over dispute in pay system.

This was contained in a communique issued by Drs Dipo Akomolafe and Rotimi Olorunisola, the union Chairman and Secretary respectively, on Tuesday in Okitipupa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU had announced the commencement of its nationwide indefinite strike on Monday.

NAN also reports that this was in spite of the Federal Government directive on closure of all public primary, secondary and tertiary institutions over the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the communiqué, the union announced its indefinite strike after the expiration of its two-week warning strike.

It said that the strike was called following government’s insistence to enroll academic staff on the Integrated Payroll Payment System (IPPIS) and some other agreements yet to be fulfilled.

The communiqué said the union members resolved to join the nationwide industrial action because the agreement reached by the national body after a meeting with government failed to resolve the issues.

The communique enjoined members not to partake in any academic activity within and outside the university.

“After discussion with the government, we observed that it is yet to show commitment to all the contentious issues that have been lingering since 2009 and the new issue of IPPIS.

“Government has failed to satisfactorily address the issues. We resolve that the ongoing warning strike should immediately be rolled over to full scale action by all ASUU branches.

“Sequel to this directive, the university chapter of the union, after its congress, decided to join the nationwide strike and urged all members not to partake in any academic activity.

“The implications are that: no member of the union will attend council, departmental, senate or faculty meetings under any guise,” it said.

The union, however, urged the university management to resolve the lingering local issues ranging from full payment of earned academic allowances and letter of approval for the deferment of the leave for 2017 and 2018 academic sessions. (NAN)