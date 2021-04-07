From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A lecturer in the Department of Geology, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko was yesterday found dead inside his car.

Witnesses said the lifeless body of the deceased was discovered inside his car by some passersby.

The car was parked along Permanent Site road, Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Although the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as at press time, it was learnt that he was a senior lecturer in the university.

The cause of his death remains unknown, just as details of the incident are sketchy.

Residents of the area had reported the incident to the police.