From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A lecturer in the department of Geology, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko was on Wednesday found dead inside his car.

According to a campus source, the lifeless body of the deceased lecturer was discovered inside his car by some passersby.

The car, sources said was parked along Permanent site road, Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that some residents of the area had reported the incident to the police.

Although the identity of the deceased lecturer could not be ascertained as at press time, it was learnt that he was a senior lecturer in the university.

The cause of his death remains unknown, just as details of the incident are sketchy.