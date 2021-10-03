From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A lecturer at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Mayowa David Adinlewa has been kidnapped.

The don was reportedly kidnapped along Akure-Ikere road while going to visit his family at Ikere in Ekiti state.

It was gathered that the kidnappers have contacted his wife through an audio conversation.

In the audio, Adinlewa was heard telling the wife that he was in the bush and that he trekkyed for hours without eating and drinking.

He added that his legs are already burnt due to the heat from the long walk and that his phone would soon be taken from him.

The wife could be heard in the audio asking for their location, until a man interrupted her in pidgin, saying “you dey hear me so” before the call ended.

When contacted, the elder brother of the victim, Mr Toyin Adinlewa confirmed that his brother was kidnapped and that N10million has been demanded as ransom.

The head of information and protocol unit of AAUA, Mr Victor Akinpelumi said the incident is still sketchy and promised to get back to our correspondent.

