Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Students of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) Okitipupa, on Monday disrupted academic activities in the institution as they protested against hike in their school fees.

The protest came a few days after a similar protest embarked upon by students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), which forced its management to close down the institution and order students to vacate the campus premises.

It was gathered that the management of the university shut it down in order to restore peace.

The management directed the students to vacate the campus with immediate effect.

The students, findings revealed were irked by the management’s decision to compel them to pay the same amount they paid in their 100 level as tuition for subsequent years.

One of the students said: “We are protesting against the management because the school fees we are paying is too much. What we paid last year was between N150,000 and N200,000 as new students and now that we are in 200 level the fee should at least be reduced.

“The management is saying we are paying the same the amount we paid last year, hence our resolve to protest,” he added.

The Registrar of the University, Mr Felix Akinnusi, expressed displeasure over the protest embarked upon by the students.

Akinnusi disclosed that the Senate of the institution had taken a decision to shut down the university for two weeks.