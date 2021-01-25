From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Authorities of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State have directed that the school be shut down with immediate effect.

The closure was not unconnected with the recent accident that claimed the lives of eight students of the university.

The university had been thrown into mourning since the accident occurred on Saturday as three siblings were involved in the accident.

Acting Registrar of the institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Further to our circular of Saturday January 23, and the attendant protest by students on Sunday, January 24, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin Univeristy, Akungba Akoko, Olugbenga Ige, on behalf of Senate, has directed that the university be closed down till further notice.

“All students are therefore advised to vacate the campus latest by 6pm Sunday, January 24, 2021.”