From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, zone-17 in-charge of Ondo and Ekiti States, Mr Etim Ene-Okon, on Thursday said traditional institution and community leaders are vital to the realisation of community policing and national peace.

The AIG stated this in his office in Akure when he played host to the Asiwaju Ndigbo, Chief Ezeorji Titus-Umenweke and some Igbo leaders from the state who paid him a familiarization visit.

He said without traditional rulers, community leaders and general public, it would be difficult for security agencies to combat cases of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other crimes in the country.

Ene-Okon who commended the Asiwaju Ndigbo for rallying round Igbo people to maintain peace in the state, expressed the readiness of the police to partner various groups to achieve a crime-free society.

Ene-Okon reiterated his commitment to partner with traditional rulers to make police force archive the mandate given by the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Okon who explained that police has moved from traditional way of policing to embrace community policing in entirety said traditional institutions played very major roles in peace of land.

“So, by embracing community policing, policing of land has been handed over to the people through partnership and accountability. I believe that community policing as expand by the Inspector General of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba is on course.

“Police stand to embrace any group that would assist us in maintenance of law and order and such group will be welcomed by the police, IG, and zone 17 because the partnership will help us to help the society and make it worth of living,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Ezeorji Umenweke who solicited the support of the police authorities in protecting lives and property of Nigerians, assured that Ndigbo would be ready to assist security agencies to ensure peaceful coexistence among inhabitants of Akure kingdom.

Chief Titus-Umenweke also promised that his members would be ready to provide useful security information to reduce crimes in the state.

The Asiwaju Ndigbo, who promised to ensure peaceful coexistence among Igbos, non Igbos and the host community, said he would remain loyal to the laws of the state and the paramount ruler of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade, Deji of Akure.

